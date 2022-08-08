Thunder Rosa booked for Triplemania, Tony Khan at Tay & Sammy’s wedding (video)

Thunder Rosa will be challenging for gold at Triplemania XXX: Mexico City.

At a press conference on Monday, Lucha Libre AAA announced that Rosa will challenge Taya Valkyrie for the Reina de Reinas Championship at Triplemania: Mexico City on Saturday, October 15. It’s the third of three Triplemania shows this year celebrating the 30th edition of the event.

Rosa’s AEW Women’s World Championship won’t be on the line in the match.

A promo from Rosa aired at the press conference. Rosa said she wants to bring the AAA Reina de Reinas title back to Mexican hands.

AAA has made it official!! Taya will defend the AAA Reina De Reinas championship against Thunder Rosa at #TriplemaniaXXX on Oct. 15th!#ImpactWrestling #AEW pic.twitter.com/DdYVllMxmd — (@WrestlingCovers) August 8, 2022

