Tatum Paxley update after suffering an injury at NXT house show

Aug 8, 2022 - by James Walsh

Photo Credit: WWE

Tatum Paxley provided an update on her status after he singles match against
Sloane Jacobs was stopped at the August 6th WWE NXT live event.

She hit the ring post and was busted open. The medical staff stopped the bout after checking on her. She took to Twitter to comment on the injury:

