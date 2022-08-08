Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti get married

Aug 8, 2022 - by Colin Vassallo

Former TNT champion Sammy Guevara and fellow AEW star Tay Conti were married yesterday in front of family and friends.

The two got engaged in Paris in front of the Eiffel Tower in June after they started dating earlier this year. Both had some hard time with social media when they revealed they were dating as fans blamed Conti for Guevara breaking up with his prior girlfriend who he proposed in the middle of an AEW ring last year.

This is the first marriage for both Guevara, 29, and Conti, 27.

As expected, several of their colleagues were present, including AEW President Tony Khan, and from the pictures uploaded, WWE Superstar Nikki A.S.H. was one of the bridesmaids.

Both missed last week’s Dynamite due to their impending nuptials.

