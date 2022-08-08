Ric Flair and Carlos Colón get physical at WWC Aniversario event in Puerto Rico

A week after stepping in the ring one more time for his final match, the Nature Boy Ric Flair was in Puerto Rico for the WWC Aniversario event…and got his hands dirty again!

Flair was in the corner of his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo for his match against Carlito. Carlito’s father, Carlos, evened up the odds during the match, coming out to confront Flair.

The Nature Boy ran his mouth and removed his jacket and was ready to fight. Colón did the same and delivered two punches to the face and then a headbutt to Flair as they headed to the back.

Carlito won the match to close the night. The event was held at Coliseo Rubén Rodríguez in Bayamón.