Photo ops with Sasha Banks at C2E2 improve for day two

Day two at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo went a bit better for fans who decided to splash money on photo ops with Sasha Banks and a combo pic including Naomi as well.

Fans on social media aired their frustration for being told to stay away six feet away from Banks for their photos. A single photo op with Banks cost $90 while a combo pic with Naomi as well was $130. While Naomi had no issues getting close to fans, the combo pics also had the six feet rule.

Photos uploaded from yesterday’s event show that Banks softened her stance when it came to not wanting to be close to fans and while she was not hugging anyone or putting her arm on anyone’s shoulder, the photos at least looked normal.

One particular fan even took a gigantic $30,000 check with him for the photo, the sum reportedly Sasha requested each day from the expo to be there. Banks held one side of the check and pointed at it, playing along with the inside joke.

The family and I got to see my two favorite wrestlers. It was a blessing to meet my girl @NaomiWWE and it was so great to see @SashaBanksWWE a second time and put a big cheesy smile on my daughter's face 😁. Thanks for all of the love!!! We love both of you beautiful queens!!! pic.twitter.com/pIEM7wyWdH — Epiphany Bravesoul (@DaniPhoenix81) August 8, 2022