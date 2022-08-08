Notes on Rey Mysterio, Wheeler Yuta vs. Timothy Thatcher, NXT talent shake up, Maria photo
– While speaking at the Leagues Cup Showcase 2022, Rey Mysterio spoke about Vince McMahon’s retirement from WWE. He said, “None of us expected it. We still are in denial that he’s no longer there, but it is reality, and we have to accept it. So, you know, we move on. We keep the show up and running.”
– While the WWE main roster is currently in the midst of a shake-up that’s already seen several returns and call-ups from NXT, it looks as if the NXT brand itself could be getting a refresh in the coming weeks. As per Mike Johnson, there have been internal talks over the past few days of having several NXT UK stars head over to Orlando, Florida to compete for the main NXT brand.
– Beyond Wrestling has announced the card for Americanrana ’22: Blackout, which will be held at white Eagle Hall in Worcester, MA, on August 21.
Among other noteworthy bouts, ROH Pure Champion and AEW star Wheeler Yuta will face Timothy Thatcher. Plus, Eddie Kingston will face SLADE. Elsewhere on the card, Vincent, Dutch, and Vita VonStarr will battle Waves & Curls and Willow. Finally, Rex Lawless will take on Ryan Galeone.
The card is as follows:
Wheeler Yuta vs. Timothy Thatcher
Eddie Kingston vs. SLADE
Willow and Waves & Curls vs. Vincent, Dutch, and Vita VonStarr
Rex Lawless vs. Ryan Galeone
Ortiz vs. Alec Price
Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus vs. Thomas Santell & “Fancy” Ryan Clancy
Masha Slamovich vs. B3CCA
LuFisto vs. Trish Adora
Swoggle vs. Sidney Bakabella
Tickets are SOLD OUT
event will be on IWTV App
– Maria Kanellis posted….
Mommy. https://t.co/lUD5SzoZgw pic.twitter.com/RibZfwYtO1
