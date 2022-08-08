News for tonight’s WWE Raw

Aug 8, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

WWE has announced that the tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will begin on tonight’s RAW. No teams have been announced as of this writing.

The WWE Events website has hometown star The Miz advertised for tonight, along with WWE Hall of Famer Edge, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, Bayley and Seth Rollins.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Tournament begins to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

* Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor

* WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defends against Ciampa

