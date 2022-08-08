Karrion Kross and Scarlett notes

Karrion Kross and Scarlett were officially added to the internal WWE SmackDown roster following Friday’s big appearance at the end of the post-SummerSlam episode.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Kross is now positioned internally as the #2 SmackDown heel, behind Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The current plan is for Scarlett to only manage Kross, and not be a regular wrestler.

It was noted that after WWE released Kross and Scarlett back in November, there was regular communication between the two sides, so the recent change in power worked in their favor with WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H taking over.