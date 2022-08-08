John Laurinaitis fired from WWE

PWInsider.com is reporting that John Laurinaitis has been fired from WWE although his termination was not widely circulated.

Laurinaitis was implicated in the Wall Street Journal along with Vince McMahon for having a sexual relationship with a subordinate. He was given a leave of absence when the story came out but is now gone from the company.

At time of his departure, Laurinaitis had the official title of General Manager, Talent, a position he occupied since March 2021.

He had been working for WWE since early 2001 when WWE purchased WCW and served as the Director of Talent Relations before being promoted to Executive Vice President of Talent Relations. 10 years ago, Laurinaitis was unexpectedly moved to a producer role, although the move could have been made to some claims against him at the time. He returned to power in 2021, lasting only a year and a half before the hammer was dropped.

He is the step father of Nikki and Brie Bella as he is married to their mother Kathy.