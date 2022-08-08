Dexter Lumis WWE Raw update

It looks like Dexter Lumis is back with WWE.

Tonight’s WWE RAW main event from Cleveland saw AJ Styles defeat The Miz in a No DQ match. After the match, AJ was celebrating the win when he was briefly distracted by a commotion in the crowd.

The commotion was somewhat acknowledged by the announcers on commentary, but they didn’t draw too much attention to the man who was being escorted away by security. That man appears to be Lumis in the angle to setup his return to the company.

As seen in the Twitter video below, WWE posted a clip of the angle and wrote, “Looks like #WWERaw had an unexpected visitor…. [eyes emoji]”

NXT announcer Wade Barrett tweeted an up-close photo of Lumis in the crowd at the end of RAW, which was re-tweeted by the official WWE account. You can see both posts below.

It was reported earlier today that Lumis is one of the names Triple H wanted to bring back to the company. He was released from his WWE NXT contract back in April, and since then has worked a few dates for the NWA, but that’s about it.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Lumis on the main roster, but we will keep you updated.