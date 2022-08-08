Card for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has released the card for the latest episode of AEW’s latest weekly show, Dark: Elevation, which is slated to air this tonight at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:

The Lucha Brothers vs. Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon.

Ruby Soho & Skye Blue vs. Nikki Victory and Megan Myers.

Parker Bordeaux with Ari Daivari vs. Casey Kerrington.

Athena vs. Queen Amidana,

Kiera Hogan & Leila Gray vs. Alice Crowley & Brea States.

Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs. Lord Cruz & unknown name



