8/8/22 WWE Raw Recap

A video package highlighting the return of Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky at SummerSlam opens Raw. The package also includes the trio taking out Becky Lynch and facing off against Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss last week on Raw. Tonight’s show will the first match of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament will take place, which will feature Tamina & Dana Brooke going up against Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai. Also Bobby Lashley will be defending the United States Championship against Ciampa.

Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai all make their way to the ring and Bayley says they had to come back and shake things up in the women’s division as it had gotten stale. They said they came out last week and lit a fire under everyone and have brought back the hunger. They are then interrupted by Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Bianca Belair as the three of them make their way to the ring. Alexa says they won’t be winning the Women’s Tag Team Tournament, as if they move on, they will eventually face Asuka and herself.

Bianca then says that she is hungry to get back in the ring with Iyo and that the numbers are now even. Bayley says they won’t be facing off tonight in Cleveland, but issues a challenge for a six-man tag match at Clash at the Castle. Bianca accepts the challenge before both sides gets into a brawl inside and outside of the ring. Referees come out to try to restore order as the fight spills out into the crowd. Alexa Bliss finally wipes everyone out by diving off the guard railing and agents make their way out as we head into a commercial break.

Match 1: Seth Rollins vs. Angelo Dawkins

Prior to the match, a recap from last week is aired that shows Seth Rollins defeating Montez Ford in a singles match. Ford accompanies Angelo Dawkins to the ring for this singles match. Rollins tries to end the match quickly with a Curb Stomp, but Dawkins is able to get out of the way. Dawkins then shows off some speed and agility as Rollins rolls out to the floor. Ford gets in Rollins’ face and distracts him and Dawkins sends Rollins flying over the announce table with a shoulder block as we head into a commercial break.

The match continues as Rollins sends Dawkins face first into the turnbuckle. Rollins then taunts Ford, who grabs a chair and runs into the ring to confront Rollins. The referee intervenes and sends Ford to the back. Dawkins recovers, though, and clotheslines Rollins out to the floor and follows with a dive over the top rope. Back in the ring, Dawkins continues on the attack and hits the Silencer for a near fall. Dawkins then counters a couple of attempts at more Curb Stomps and picks up another near fall. Rollins then counters the an attempt at the Sky High and takes Dawkins out with the Pedigree to pick up the pin fall. After the match, Rollins connects with a Curb Stomp as Montez Ford runs to the ring and chases him off.

Winner: Seth Rollins defeated Angelo Dawkins by pin fall.

A recap of Edge returning and setting his sights on ending Judgment Day is aired. It recaps Judgment Day’s attack on the Mysterios and Edge making the save. The three are backstage where Edge says he has their backs tonight and tells Dominik that he didn’t mean to spear him last week. Dominik pushes Edge and Rey gets in the middle. Dominik can’t believe his dad is taking Edge’s side and leaves as we head into a commercial break.

A video package highlighting Ciampa is aired, which focuses on his recent wins and his time as NXT Champion. We then see Kevin Patrick backstage who is with the Miz and Ciampa. Ciampa says Harley Race believed in him and trained him and he is going to dedicate his win tonight to Harley Race, who passed around about three years ago today. Ciampa says when Bobby Lashley looks in his eyes tonight, he will realize that he has already lost.

Match 2: Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens goes right on the attack as soon as the bell rings as Ezekiel rolls out to the floor. Owens follows and sends Ezekiel into the ring post and the announce table, before taking him out with a powerbomb on the ring apron. The referee calls for help as referees, agents and paramedics come out to check on Ezekiel and prepare to put him on a gurney as we head into a commercial break.

Winner: Ezekiel and Kevin Owens fought to a no contest.

We return from the commercial break to see a recap of what just happened between Ezekiel and Kevin Owens, with Ezekiel being stretchered out. Judgment Day’s music hits as Finn Balor and Damian Priest make their way to the ring. Balor says the Judgment Day isn’t afraid of anyone as fear isn’t real, however, danger is real and Rey Mysterio is going to find out how dangerous he is. Priest then issues a challenge in to Edge in two weeks in Toronto and says Edge may have started the Judgment Day, but the Judgment Day will end Edge in front of his friends and family.

Edge meets up with Rey Mysterio in the backstage area and neither of them can find where Dominik ran off to and he isn’t answering his phone. Edge says he will come out to the ring with him, but Mysterio thinks his son will come to his senses and Edge coming out will only make things worse. The announce team then hypes the match between Balor and Mysterio, which will be coming up after the commercial break.

Match 3: Finn Balor w/ Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio comes out to the ring by himself and keeps on looking over his shoulder for Dominik. The match starts and the two go back and forth until Balor retreats to the floor. Ray takes him out with a dive off the apron and rolls him back into the ring. Rey continues on the attack but misses with a springboard cross body block, to allow Balor to gain control. Balor methodically wears down Mysterio and even goes for the Three Amigos, but Mysterio is able to counter on the third suplex and picks up a near fall after hitting a seated dropkick. Mysterio then tries for a 619 but he ends up kicking Priest on the outside of the ring. Balor then sends Mysterio into the ring post and he falls out to the floor as we head into a commercial break.

The match continues with Mysterio blocking an attempt at a superplex and trips up Balor sending him into the turnbuckle. Balor retreats to the floor and Mysterio slides out and sends Balor into the barricade. Priest then distracts Mysterio for a moment and Mysterio accidentally kicks Balor into the referee. Priest then trips Mysterio up as Edge runs out and chases Priest into the crowd. Mysterio then hits the Code Red for a near fall. Mysterio then tries for another 619, but Balor counters with a clothesline. Mysterio then rolls out of the way from a Coup de Grace and sets up for another 619, but is distracted by Rhea Ripley carrying a lifeless Dominik Mysterio over her shoulder. Balor then hits Mysterio with a 1916 and a Coup de Grace for the pin fall.

Winner: Finn Balor defeated Rey Mysterio by pin fall.

After the match, Balor and Ripley stand over Dominik Mysterio, who is bleeding by his eye. The announce team then runs down the Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament bracket and wonder how Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark from NXT will factor into it all.

Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Dana Brooke and Tamina and Brooke says the tag team tournament is a chance for her to become a double champion. Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai interrupt and says the Women’s Tag Team Championship suits them as she was the first one to hold them. Tamina steps in and says she wouldn’t mind taking them out of this tournament right now. This match will take place after the commercial break.

Match 4: Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai w/ Bayley vs. Dana Brooke & Tamina (First Round WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament)

Dana Brooke and Tamina take turns working over Dakota Kai in the opening moments of the match. Kai rolls out to the floor and Sky goes out to meet with her on the floor. Brooke then dives off the top rope and takes them both out as we head into a commercial break.

The match continues with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky working over Dana Brooke and picking up a couple of near falls in the process. Brooke is able to make a desperation tag as Tamina comes in and quickly gains control of the match. Tamina gets a near fall on Sky after hitting a Samoan drop and the match breaks down with Kai taking out Brooke on the floor, meanwhile, Sky hits a moonsault from the top rope on Tamina to pick up the pin fall to advance in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament. They will take on either Alexa Bliss & Asuka or Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop in the semifinal round.

Winner: Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai defeated Dana Brooke & Tamina by pin fall to advance in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament.

Bobby Lashley is seen warming up backstage as his United States Championship defense against Ciampa is coming up after the commercial break.

Another recap of what happened between Kevin Owens and Ezekiel is aired. Kevin Patrick then catches up with Owens who is leaving the arena. Owens says tonight was the perfect opportunity for him to tell everyone in the back that this is still the Kevin Owen’s Show. The announce team then recap what happened at the end of the Rey Mysterio/Finn Balor match with Rhea Ripley carrying out a knocked out Dominik Mysterio. The Mysterios are in the trainers room as Dominik is getting looked at.

A video package highlighting the legacy of the United States Championship is aired that is narrated by JBL. Photos and footage of former champions is aired from Ricky Steamboat and Dusty Rhodes to John Cena and Bobby Lashley. Ciampa’s music hits as he comes out to the ring wearing a red and blue Harley Race robe. The match between Bobby Lashley and Ciampa for the United States Championship is coming up after the commercial break.

Match 5: Ciampa vs. Bobby Lashley (United States Championship)

The match begins and Lashley uses his strength advantage to gain the early advantage until Ciampa takes Lashley down with a chop block. Lashley comes back with a back elbow and Ciampa rolls out to the floor to regroup. The Miz then tries to distract Lashley, but he doesn’t fall for it as Lashley tosses Ciampa onto the Miz and we head into a commercial break.

We return to the match to see Ciampa loosening up a turnbuckle pad before trying to wear Lashley down with a headlock. Lashley comes firing back and picks up a near fall over Ciampa, but Ciampa then picks up a near fall of his own after hitting a reverse DDT on Lashley. Ciampa continues on the attack until Lashley is able to connect with a spear, but the Miz is able to put Ciampa’s foot on the rope. Lashley stares down the Miz as AJ Styles comes out of nowhere to nail the Miz and chase him through the crowd.

Ciampa then goes back to the turnbuckle as Lashley slams him down to the ground. Lashley looks to go for the Hurt Lock, but the Miz and Styles run through the ring and stops it from happening. Lashley again tries for the Hurt Lock, but Ciampa counters and sends Lashley into the exposed turnbuckle. Ciampa then connects with a knee to the face for another near fall. Ciampa goes for the Fairy Tale Ending but Lashley counters and Ciampa counters again into a crossface. Lashley is able to escape but Ciampa hits the Willow’s Bell for yet another near fall. Lashley then slams Ciampa down and puts in the Hurt Lock to finally get the submission victory to retain the WWE United States Championship.

Winner: Bobby Lashley defeated Ciampa by submission to retain the WWE United States Championship.

Omos is seen walking backstage with MVP as we head into a commercial break.

Footage of AJ Styles and the Miz fighting in the backstage area is aired. Styles and the Miz will go at it later on tonight in a No Disqualification match.

Match 6: Omos w/ MVP vs. Andrea Guercio & Spencer Slade (2-on-1 Handicap Match)

Corey Graves said it is no use remembering these guys names as they won’t be remembering them after Omos is done. Omos easily tosses them around the ring and pins Guercio with his foot to pick up the squash victory.

Winner: Omos defeated Andrea Guercio & Spencer Slade by pin fall in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match.

The announce team hype WrestleMania in Los Angeles as tickets go on sale this week and next week there will be an exclusive interview with Riddle. Kevin Patrick is backstage with Seth Rollins and asks him what he thinks Riddle will say next week. Rollins says he is done with Riddle and says that Riddle is good in the ring, but he’s even better at flushing his own potential down the toilet. Rollins say if Riddle was smart, he will retire for good next week and if he doesn’t, he will have to Cody Rhodes his ass out the door.

Chad Gable and Otis make their way out to the ring as Gable will face off against Dolph Ziggler after the commercial break.

