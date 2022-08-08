8/7/22 WWE house show results from Fayetteville, NC

Aug 8, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE Raw Women’s Title : Bianca Belair (c) defeated Asuka

– Finn Balor (w/ Damian Priest) defeated Dominick Mysterio

– WWE U.S. Title: Bobby Lashley (c) defeated Ciampa

– Seth Rollins d Dolph Ziggler. After the match, Rollins continues his attack on Ziggler. Riddle enters the ring to make the save.

– WWE Smackdown Women’s Title: Liv Morgan (c) d Natalya

– WWE IC Title : Gunther (c) ( w/ Ludwig Kaiser ) d Shinsuke Nakamura

– Drew McIntyre / The Street Profits d Sheamus / WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos Via DQ. McIntyre is angered into challenging for a Street Fight.

– Street Fight : Drew McIntyre / The Street Profits d Sheamus / The Usos

