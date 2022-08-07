Updates on Lacey Evans and T-Bar

– PWInsider reports that T-BAR may be repackaged soon under Triple H’s creative direction.

– Aliyah was originally scheduled to face Lacey Evans during the July 29th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown. However, WWE announced that Evans wasn’t “medically cleared” to compete and Shotzi ended up being Aliyah’s new opponent.

According to Fightful Select, WWE doesn’t have immediate creative plans for Evans and she was apparently not in the discussion to be part of this past Friday’s gauntlet match. Fightful also noted the following…

“Those we spoke to said that Evans was a personal favorite of Vince McMahon, who was very hands on and worked directly with Evans as she came to RAW. However, we were told that her return this year was ‘chaotic and directionless,’ as played out on TV.”