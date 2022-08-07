This Day in Wrestling History – August 7

1950 – Miguel Guzman defeats Sonny Myers, to win the Texas Heavyweight Championship.

1959 – Fred Blassie defeats Dick Gunkel, to win the NWA (Georgia) Southern Heavyweight Championship for the 10th time.

1965 – Larry Hennig & Harley Race defeat The Crusher & Verne Gagne, to win the AWA World Tag Team Championship.

1973 – Jerry Lawler & Jim White defeat Tommy Gilbert & Eddie Marlin, to win the Mid-Southern Tag Team Championship. Elsewhere, Fritz Von Erich defeats The Missouri Mauler, to win the NWA American Heavyweight Championship for the 15th time.

1978 – Jos LeDuc defeats Jerry Lawler, to win the AWA Southern Heavyweight Championship.

1987 – The Simpson Brothers (Shaun & Steve) defeat Eric Embry & Frank Lancaster, to win the WCWA World Tag Team Championship.

1993 – Tatsumi Fujinami defeats Hiroshi Hase, to win NJPW’s G1 Climax Tournament.

1994 – Masahiro Chono defeats Power Warrior, to win NJPW’s G1 Climax Tournament.

1994 – In a Texas Death Double Title Match, Carlos Colon (WWC World Television Champion) faces off against Dutch Mantel (WWC Universal Heavyweight Champion). Colon wins the match and becomes the new WWC Universal Heavyweight Champion. Colon would vacate his World Television Championship.

1995 – The Heavenly Bodies (Tom Prichard & Jimmy Del Ray) defeat PG-13 (J.C. Ice & Wolfie D), to win the USWA World Tag Team Championship. Also on this day, Billy Jack Haynes defeats Brad Armstrong, to win the USWA Heavyweight Championship.

2000 – In the Monday Night Wars, WWF RAW IS WAR (6.3 TV rating) beats WCW Monday Nitro (2.5 rating).

2002 – In a Three-Way Dance, Low Ki defeats AJ Styles and Jerry Lynn, to win the NWA-TNA X Championship. Also, Ron Killings defeats Ken Shamrock, to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

2004 – The Rottweilers (Ricky Reyes & Rocky Romero) defeat The Second City Saints (CM Punk & Colt Cabana), to win the ROH World Tag Team Championship.

2009 – Shuji Kondo defeats Super Crazy, to win the AJPW Junior League.

2010 – At Combat Zone Wrestling’s Southern Violence event, Nick Gage defeats Drake Younger and Jox Moxley, to win the CZW World Heavyweight Championship (Three-Way Falls Count Anywhere Match).

2010 – NWA Legend’s Fan Fest is held in Charlotte, NC.

– Davey Richards defeats Caprice Coleman, in a NWA Future Legends Cup Tournament Semifinal Match.

– Phil Shatter defeats Chase Stevens, in a NWA Future Legends Cup Tournament Semifinal Match.

– Kamala (with General Skandar Akbar) defeats Jake Manning.

– Zack Salvation defeats Mike Jackson.

– Phil Shatter defeats Davey Richards, to win the NWA Future Legends Cup.

– Adam Pearce defeats Bryan Danielson, to retain the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

2011 – TNA’s Hardcore Justice is held at the Impact Zone in Orlando, in front of 1,100 fans.

– In a Three-Way Match, Brian Kendrick defeats Alex Shelley and Austin Aries, to retain the TNA X Division Championship.

– Miss Tessmacher & Tara defeat Mexican America (Rosita & Sarita), to retain the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship.

– D’Angelo Dinero defeats Devon, in a Bound for Glory Series Match.

– Winter (with Angelina Love) defeats Mickie James, to win the TNA Knockouts Championship.

– Crimson defeats Rob Van Dam (with Jerry Lynn), via disqualification, in a Bound for Glory Series Match.

– In a Six-Man Tag Team Match, Fortune (AJ Styles, Kazarian, & Christopher Daniels) defeat Immortal (Scott Steiner, Gunner, & Abyss)

– Bully Ray defeats Mr. Anderson.

– Beer Money, Inc. (James Storm & Bobby Roode) defeat Mexican America (Anarquia & Hernandez), to retain the TNA World Tag Team Championship.

– Kurt Angle defeats Sting, to win the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

2014 – In a Three-Way Match on Impact Wrestling, Samoa Joe defeats Low Ki and Sanada, to win the vacant TNA X Division Championship.

2014 – Citing “unprofessional conduct” following an altercation with an employee who allegedly made a racist joke, WWE fires former World Champion Alberto Del Rio.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Former WCW valet/wrestler Asya (56 years old); 3-time AJPW Tag Team Champion Johnny Smith (56 years old); 2-time WSU Tag Team Champion, former SHINE Tag Team Champion, & former TNA Knockout Marti Belle (34 years old); Ohio Valley Wrestling Triple Crown Champion Jamin Olivencia (37 years old); and AEW’s Kris Statlander (27 years old).