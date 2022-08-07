Tamina on possibly joining the Bloodline, How McMahon felt about Balor’s work as a heel in WWE

– WWE star Tamina Snuka was a recent guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on potentially joining the company’s top faction, The Bloodline. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she would love to join the Bloodline:

“Yes, anyone would love to join The Bloodline; that’s it right there. That’s power; that’s our culture and what they’re about. I would love to join The Bloodline, but sometimes, there are some things where you have to wait on the timing.”

How WWE likes to keep people on their feet:

“It’s all about the timing. You just never know. Sometimes, you get surprises out of nowhere. You know how it is with WWE, they are always keeping you on your feet.”

– During an appearance on the Cheap Heat podcast, Finn Balor commented on the recent management changes in WWE…

“Obviously I have a very good relationship with Triple H, but with most of the people in the company too. We have worked together a lot in NXT, you know, first and second run in NXT. So I definitely have like a familiarity, more so than I did with Vince [McMahon]. But, you know, Vince has always been great to me. He was absolutely blown away by my heel work, which he didn’t think I had in me. So that was nice to hear.” (quote courtesy of Sportskeeda.com)