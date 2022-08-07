Paul Heyman says he’s fully supportive of the new WWE regime

Speaking on the MackMania podcast, Paul Heyman said he was fully supportive of the new WWE regime led by Stephanie McMahon and Paul Levesque and knows they’re ready to steer the ship as they were prepared for this role by the departing Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

“They understand the task at hand,” Heyman said. “When I took the job as executive director, I asked Vince, ‘What is the greatest service that I can give this company in this role?’ His answer was, ‘Get your successor ready in case you drop dead, because the show goes on with or without you.’”

Heyman revealed that Vince looked him straight in the eyes and told him that WWE will go on when he would eventually leave. “And he meant it,” Heyman continued.

Speaking of Vince, Heyman was full of glowing reviews for his previous employer and said he would be a hypocrite to say anything less than extraordinarily complimentary things about him, noting that they’re all fabulously wealthy because of him.

“His work ethic, his willingness to put in 20-22 hours a day, every day, seven days a week, 365 days a year for 40 years is why we are all fabulously wealthy, and will never get the credit nor the understanding that he deserves and that he earned,” Heyman said.

MackMania, hosted by former The Bump co-host Evan Mack, is part of The Ringer.