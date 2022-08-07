Notes from Sasha Banks and Naomi C2E2 appearance

Sasha Banks and Naomi made their first public appearance since mid-May yesterday at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo and will return to McCormick Place today for their second C2E2 appearance.

While Banks was by far one of the most popular guests at the expo, fans were shocked to learn that for photo opportunities they had to stay at least six feet away from her. This resulted in some awkward $90 photos which were uploaded all over social media.

Naomi or other guests at the expo had no such requirement and were photographed mingling and hugging other fans for photo ops. The six feet rule was also done for the double photo op with Banks and Naomi. For these photos, the former WWE Women’s Tag Team champions stood next to each other while fans stayed on the other side.

“Cost was $130 for the duo pic. While I was happy to be in the room with them, the distance thing was a shock and not the experience I was expecting,” commented one fan Lyon Anderson. “I saw the pics of them hugging women and I did not need to touch them, but standing next to them would have been nice.”

Scouring the internet for more photos, Sasha was standing six feet away even from women and children although a few did get a bit closer.

Fans were comparing the duo pics with Banks and Naomi to those of Lita and Trish who were also there and it was night and day difference, with the two WWE Hall of Famers putting their arms around fans for the cool pics.

It’s also interesting to note that while Banks and Naomi were marketed under their real names of Mercedes Varnado and Trinity Fatu, they signed the merchandise under their WWE names.

so glad to have met @SashaBanksWWE!! she was so sweet and energetic 🙂 💚 pic.twitter.com/JPuLOdUciy — aiyana🤘C2E2 (@darlingyana_) August 6, 2022