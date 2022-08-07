Kayla Braxton and Rhea Ripley call out fans for booing Liv Morgan on Smackdown

During the August 5th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, women’s champion Liv Morgan cut a promo about her Summerslam match against Ronda Rousey and received a mixed reaction from fans. There was an audible “you tapped out” chant which Morgan did acknowledge when she said “I appreciate you all calling me out on my sh*t.”

Smackdown interviewer Kayla Braxton commented on what happened…

For those wondering why I looked annoyed – I was disappointed with the disrespectful chants towards our SD Womens Champion. @YaOnlyLivvOnce is so deserving so hush it when she speaks! 🤫 https://t.co/Fdl5kdMeUZ — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) August 6, 2022

Rhea Ripley also commented…