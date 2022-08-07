Jamie Hayter suffers broken nose at Battle of the Belts III

Aug 7, 2022 - by Colin Vassallo

Jamie Hayter not only she didn’t walk out with the AEW Women’s title at Battle of the Belts III, but she also got a broken nose.

Hayter, who was taking on Thunder Rosa for the title during the one-hour broadcast, suffered the injury when Rosa’s knee landed on her face after a brainbuster, immediately breaking it.

But the 27-year-old continued on with her match and finished it as expected, losing via a roll-up.

As a result, Hayter is expected to miss some in-ring action until she recovers.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Nightshade

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal