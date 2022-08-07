Jamie Hayter suffers broken nose at Battle of the Belts III

Jamie Hayter not only she didn’t walk out with the AEW Women’s title at Battle of the Belts III, but she also got a broken nose.

Hayter, who was taking on Thunder Rosa for the title during the one-hour broadcast, suffered the injury when Rosa’s knee landed on her face after a brainbuster, immediately breaking it.

But the 27-year-old continued on with her match and finished it as expected, losing via a roll-up.

As a result, Hayter is expected to miss some in-ring action until she recovers.