Dax Harwood seems to deny Dave Meltzer’s story about the Young Bucks nixing the FTR/Young Bucks match.

Dave, with all due respect, fuck off. Like, in the most respectful and loving way, I mean that. When you decide to get two sides of a story, then speak on it. Thanks dude. https://t.co/Q7sZQPkRGF

— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) August 5, 2022