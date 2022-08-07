Christopher Daniels booked for Japan, Tag team signs with ROH

Aug 7, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Christopher Daniels will be heading to Japan 9/18 to take part in the 50th anniversary tournament of All-Japan Pro Wrestling….

– The Boys (Tate Twins) have confirmed on social media they have signed with Ring of Honor….

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Nightshade

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal