Christopher Daniels booked for Japan, Tag team signs with ROH
– Christopher Daniels will be heading to Japan 9/18 to take part in the 50th anniversary tournament of All-Japan Pro Wrestling….
Adding another accomplishment to the resume. Thank you @alljapan_pw for the hospitality. https://t.co/CLegPffuHN
— Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) August 7, 2022
– The Boys (Tate Twins) have confirmed on social media they have signed with Ring of Honor….
@TateTwinBrandon & I have officially signed with @ringofhonor! Thank you, @TonyKhan for the opportunity and keeping us motivated! 🦚💯🤝🏼#RingOfHonor #ROH pic.twitter.com/k8l8dKPmnN
— THE Boys (Brent) (@TateTwinBrent) August 6, 2022