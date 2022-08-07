8/6/22 WWE house show results from Gainesville, FL (match stopped for injury)
– Fallon Henley and Thea Hail d Elektra Lopez and Lash Legend
– Axiom defeated Duke Hudson
– Tatum Paxley Singles Match with Sloan Jacobs stopped: Paxley injured.
– NXT Champion Bron Breakker Promo.
– Alba Fyre defeated Indi Hartwell
– NXT U.K. Tag Team Title: Briggs and Jensen (c) (w/ Fallon Henley) defeated Pretty Deadly / Edris Enofe and Malik Blade
– Cameron Grimes defeaed Joe Gacy (w/ The Dyad)
– Santos Escobar and Joaquin Wilde defeated Tony D’Angleo and Stacks
– Roxanne Perez / Wendy Choo / Zoey Stark d Mandy Rose / Tiffany Stratton / Cora Jade
