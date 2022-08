The Great Muta announced for NOAH’s N-1 Victory 2022 Grand Final

Tokyo, JAPAN—We are pleased to inform you that The Great Muta will appear at the Pro Wrestling NOAH’s N-1 VICTORY 2022 GRAND FINAL at EDION Arena Osaka No. 1 Stadium in Osaka on Saturday, September 3rd.

The Great Muta first appeared on Japanese soil in 1990 at the Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium, now called the EDION Arena.

Muta’s his final appearance in Osaka coincides with the N-1 VICTORY 2022 GRAND FINAL, where the winners of both A and B blocks will face off in the final bout of the tournament.

Feel the impact of MUTA once more in Osaka, streaming live exclusively on the Wrestle Universe app!

All N-1 VICTORY 2022 events will stream live with English commentary on WRESTLE UNIVERSE.

N-1 VICTORY 2022

★ August 11 (holiday / Thursday) Start: 16:00 Open: 14:30 Venue: Yokohama Budokan

* The start time of the dark match is scheduled to be 15:40.

Live stream from 16:00 on ABEMA

https://abema.tv/video/title/517-11

* The dark match has been changed in the 3rd match.

Muhammad Yone & Daiki Inaba vs. Yoshiki Inamura & Stallion Rogers

<1st match, N-1 VICTORY 2022 B block official match>

Katsuhiko Nakajima vs. Masa Kitamiya

<2nd match / N-1 VICTORY 2022 A Block Official match>

Masato Tanaka vs. Anthony Green

<3rd match, N-1 VICTORY 2022 B block official match>

Masakatsu Funaki vs. Kinya Okada

<4th match / N-1 VICTORY 2022 A Block Official match>

Masaaki Mochizuki vs. Hideki Suzuki

<5th match, six-person tag match>

Daisuke Harada, Seiki Yoshioka & Kawei Fujimura vs. Atsushi Kotoge YO-HEY & Alejandro

<6th match / N-1 VICTORY 2022 B Block Official match>

Kaito Kiyomiya vs. Jack Morris

<7th match / N-1 VICTORY 2022 A Block Official match>

KENOH vs. Hijo de Doctor Wagner Jr.

<8th match / N-1 VICTORY 2022 B Block Official match>

Takashi Sugiura vs. Satoshi Kojima

<9th match, main event, N-1 VICTORY 2022 A block official match>

Kazuyuki Fujita vs. Go Shiozaki

N-1 VICTORY 2022

★ Saturday, August 13 Start: 17:30 Open: 16:30 Venue: EDION Arena Osaka 2nd Stadium

* The start time of the dark match is scheduled to be 17:10.

Live stream from 17:30 at WRESTLE UNIVERSE

https://www.wrestle-universe.com/

[All match cards] * The 2nd, 4th, and dark matches have been changed.

Yoshiki Inamura & Stallion Rogers vs. Yuya Susumu & Kawei Fujimura

<1st match, N-1 VICTORY 2022 A block official match>

Go Shiozaki vs. Anthony Green

<2nd match, N-1 VICTORY 2022 B block official match>

Satoshi Kojima vs. Kinya Okada

<3rd match / N-1 VICTORY 2022 A Block Official match>

Kazuyuki Fujita vs. Hijo de Doctor Wagner Jr.

<4th match / tag match>

Daisuke Harada & YO-HEY vs. Atsushi Kotoge & Seiki Yoshioka

KENOH vs. Masaaki Mochizuki

<6th match / N-1 VICTORY 2022 B Block Official match>

Kaito Kiyomiya vs. Masa Kitamiya

<7th match / N-1 VICTORY 2022 A Block Official match>

Masato Tanaka vs. Hideki Suzuki

<8th match main event, N-1 VICTORY 2022 B block official match>

Masakatsu Funaki vs. Katsuhiko Nakajima

N-1 VICTORY 2022

★ August 14th (Sun) Start: 16:00 Open: 14:30 Venue: Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall

* The start time of the dark match is scheduled to be 15:40.

Live stream from 16:00 on WRESTLE UNIVERSE

https://www.wrestle-universe.com/

* The dark match has been changed in the first match.

Daisuke Harada & Atsushi Kotoge vs. Yoshiki Inamura & Stallion Rogers

<1st match, N-1 VICTORY 2022 B block official match>

Takashi Sugiura vs. Kinya Okada

<2nd match / N-1 VICTORY 2022 A Block Official match>

El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Anthony Green

<3rd match, N-1 VICTORY 2022 B block official match>

Masakatsu Funaki vs. Masa Kitamiya

<4th match / tag match>

Seiki Yoshioka & YO-HEY vs. Yuya Susumu & Kawei Fujimura

Satoshi Kojima vs. Jack Morris

<6th match / N-1 VICTORY 2022 A Block Official match>

Go Shiozaki vs. Masaaki Mochizuki

<7th match / N-1 VICTORY 2022 B Block Official match>

Kaito Kiyomiya vs. Katsuhiko Nakajima

<8th match main event, N-1 VICTORY 2022 A block official match>

KENOH vs. Masato Tanaka

N-1 VICTORY 2022

★ Wednesday, August 17 Start: 18:30 Open: 17:00 Venue: Sendai Sun Plaza Hall

* The start time of the dark match is scheduled to be 18:10.

Live stream from 18:30 at WRESTLE UNIVERSE

https://www.wrestle-universe.com/

* The first match has been changed.

Yoshiki Inamura vs. Kawei Fujimura

<1st match, N-1 VICTORY 2022 B block official match>

Kinya Okada vs. Jack Morris

<2nd match / N-1 VICTORY 2022 A Block Official match>

Masaaki Mochizuki vs. Hijo de Doctor Wagner Jr.

<3rd match, N-1 VICTORY 2022 B block official match>

Masa Kitamiya vs. Satoshi Kojima

<4th match, six-person tag match>

Daisuke Harada, YO-HEY & Seiki Yoshioka vs. Kendo Kashin, NOSAWA Rongai & Super Crazy

Kazuyuki Fujita vs. Hideki Suzuki

<6th match / N-1 VICTORY 2022 B Block Official match>

Katsuhiko Nakajima vs. Takashi Sugiura

<7th match main event, N-1 VICTORY 2022 A block official match>

KENOH vs. Go Shiozaki

N-1 VICTORY 2022

★ August 19th (Friday) Start: 18:30 Open: 17:30 Venue: Korakuen Hall

Live stream from 18:30 at ABEMA

https://abema.tv/video/title/517-11

*The first match has been changed.

<1st match / tag match>

Yoshiki Inamura & Stallion Rogers vs. Daiki Inaba & Kawei Fujimura

<2nd match / N-1 VICTORY 2022 A Block Official match>

Kazuyuki Fujita vs. Anthony Green

<3rd match, N-1 VICTORY 2022 B block official match>

Katsuhiko Nakajima vs. Jack Morris

Masato Tanaka vs. Masaaki Mochizuki

HAYATA, Yoshinari Ogawa & Yuya Susumu vs. Atsushi Kotoge, YO-HEY & Seiki Yoshioka

<6th match / N-1 VICTORY 2022 B Block Official match>

Takashi Sugiura vs. Masa Kitamiya

<7th match / N-1 VICTORY 2022 A Block Official match>

KENOH vs. Hideki Suzuki

<8th match main event, N-1 VICTORY 2022 B block official match>

Masakatsu Funaki vs. Kaito Kiyomiya

N-1 VICTORY 2022

★ Saturday, August 20 Start: 18:30 Open: 17:30 Venue: Korakuen Hall

Live stream from 18:30 at WRESTLE UNIVERSE

https://www.wrestle-universe.com/

* The 1st and 4th matches have been changed.

<1st match, N-1 VICTORY 2022 B block official match>

Kaito Kiyomiya vs. Kinya Okada

<2nd match / N-1 VICTORY 2022 A Block Official match>

Hideki Suzuki vs. Anthony Green

<3rd match, N-1 VICTORY 2022 B block official match>

Takashi Sugiura vs. Jack Morris

<4th match / tag match>

Muhammad Yone & Daiki Inaba vs. Shuhei Taniguchi & Aiki Inamura

Go Shiozaki vs. Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

<6th match / N-1 VICTORY 2022 B Block Official match>

Masakatsu Funaki vs. Satoshi Kojima

<7th match main event, N-1 VICTORY 2022 A block official match>

Kazuyuki Fujita vs. Masato Tanaka

N-1 VICTORY 2022

★ Saturday, August 27 Start: 17:00 Open: 15:30 Venue: Nagoya Congress Center Event Hall

* The start time of the dark match is scheduled to be 16:40.

Live stream from 17:00 on ABEMA

https://abema.tv/video/title/517-11

* The match order will be decided based on the score status of the N-1 VICTORY 2022 official match.

* Dark match, B block official match, Masa Kitamiya vs. Kinya Okada match has been changed.

KENOH vs. Anthony Green

Go Shiozaki vs. Masato Tanaka

Kazuyuki Fujita vs. Masaaki Mochizuki

Hideki Suzuki vs. Hijo de Doctor Wagner Jr.

Masakatsu Funaki vs. Jack Morris

Kaito Kiyomiya vs. Takashi Sugiura

Katsuhiko Nakajima vs. Satoshi Kojima

Masa Kitamiya vs. Kinya Okada

Dragon Bain Alejandro YO-HEY vs. Daisuke Harada Seiki Yoshioka Alpha Wolf

Akitoshi Saito, Stallion Rogers vs. Yoshiki Inamura, Kawei Fujimura

N-1 VICTORY 2022

★ August 28 (Sun) Start: 16:00 Open: 15:00 Venue: Cultz Kawasaki

* The start time of the dark match is scheduled to be 15:40.

Live stream from 16:00 on WRESTLE UNIVERSE

https://www.wrestle-universe.com/

* The match order will be decided based on the score status of the N-1 VICTORY 2022 official match.

* The dark match, B block official match, Katsuhiko Nakajima vs. Kinya Okada match has been changed.

KENOH vs. Kazuyuki Fujita

Masato Tanaka vs. Hijo de Doctor Wagner Jr.

Go Shiozaki vs. Hideki Suzuki

Masaaki Mochizuki vs. Anthony Green

Masakatsu Funaki vs. Takashi Sugiura

Kaito Kiyomiya vs. Satoshi Kojima

Masa Kitamiya vs. Jack Morris

Katsuhiko Nakajima vs. Kinya Okada

Dragon Bain, Alpha Wolf & Alejandro vs. KONGO (Tadasuke, Hajime Ohara & Hi69)

Muhammad Yone, Daiki Inaba & Stallion Rogers vs. Shuhei Taniguchi, Yoshiki Inamura & Kawei Fujimura

N-1 VICTORY 2022 GRAND FINAL

★ September 3rd (Sat)

Start: 16:00 JST

Doors: 14:30 JST

Venue: EDION Arena Osaka 1st Stadium

[Athletes decided to participate]

THE GREAT MUTA

[Announced battle card]

A block 1st place vs. B block 1st place