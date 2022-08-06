TBS Championship match set for next week’s AEW Dynamite

Jade Cargill will defend her TBS Championship on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s show, Madison Rayne made her AEW in-ring debut by defeating Laila Gray. After the match, Cargill came out and invited Rayne to face her on Wednesday’s “Quake By the Lake” episode of Dynamite. You can see the clip below.

Undefeated TBS Champion Jade Cargill invites Madison Rayne to her Open Challenge for the TBS title this Wednesday LIVE at #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake on TBS! We are LIVE on TNT with #AEWRampage right now! pic.twitter.com/OZF2M0sEKL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 6, 2022

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Wednesday live on TBS, is:

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho

* TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Madison Rayne

* Coffin Match: Brody King vs. Darby Allin

* Tornado Tag Match: Lucha Bros vs. Andrade & Rush