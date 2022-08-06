TBS Championship match set for next week’s AEW Dynamite

Aug 6, 2022 - by James Walsh

Jade Cargill will defend her TBS Championship on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s show, Madison Rayne made her AEW in-ring debut by defeating Laila Gray. After the match, Cargill came out and invited Rayne to face her on Wednesday’s “Quake By the Lake” episode of Dynamite. You can see the clip below.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Wednesday live on TBS, is:

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho
* TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Madison Rayne
* Coffin Match: Brody King vs. Darby Allin
* Tornado Tag Match: Lucha Bros vs. Andrade & Rush

