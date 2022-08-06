Photos of Sasha Banks at C2E2 event (updated), new AAA Trios champions crowned, more

Sasha Banks and Naomi are at the C2E2 convention in Chicago today and tomorrow and judging from social media photos, the line for Banks was incredibly long with hundreds of people in line ready to splash $90 for a photo and $70 for an autograph.

Banks, who is being marketed under her real name of Mercedes Varnado, is also sporting a new fierce hairstyle. Gone is the all-blue color and in comes a gradient of blue, green, yellow, and orange.

Single photo ops for today have been sold out, including the photo op featuring Banks and Naomi together which is selling for $130.

This is the first public appearance for both Superstars ever since they quit WWE back in mid-May. A report earlier this week suggested that both have agreed to return to WWE.

Banks reportedly charged the event organizers $30,000 a day to appear at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo this weekend.

