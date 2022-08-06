Notes on CJ Perry (Lana) and Kevin Nash

– Former WWE superstar CJ Perry (Lana) recently joined Renee Paquette on The Sessions podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, which included the Ravishing Russian sharing a story about an angle she did with her husband Miro and Dolph Ziggler, one that required her to kiss Ziggler.

Perry reveals that Vince McMahon actually asked her to practice the kiss with Ziggler in front of him, then proceeded to demonstrate on Johnny Ace.

“It’s Ace [John Laurinaitis] Vince [McMahon, Dolph, and Miro. We had to practice the kiss and Miro is turning red in the corner. Vince is like, ‘What? We’re all adults. What’s the problem? We’re all adults. It’s professionalism. Don’t be weird.’ So we do it, and Vince goes, ‘No, no, no, no, way slower.’ He doesn’t fully kiss Johnny Ace, but he gets like this close. I mean, it was hilarious. Dolph is dying.”

– Kevin Nash on the biggest problem with Raw:

I think one of the problems is that RAW is 3 hours long. I thought that was the demise of Nitro was when we went 3 hours. 3 hours is too long, it’s like asking your fanbase every Monday to fu****g watch Titanic or Avatar.