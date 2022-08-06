Naomichi Marufuji headed to King of the Indies 2022
Tokyo, JAPAN—We are happy to announce that Naomichi Marufuji will represent Pro Wrestling NOAH at the renowned King of Indies 2022 tournament hosted by Pro Wrestling Revolution & West Coast Pro in San Francisco, California on November 19, 2022.
Additionally, House of Glory has announced that Marufuji will appear on their August 28 show to square off against none other than AEW’s Eddie Kingston in New York City, New York on August 28. The event will air live on FITE.tv.
For more information on King of Indies 2022, visit KoItickets.com.
