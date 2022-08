More photos of Sasha Banks and Naomi at C2E2 event

Sasha Banks is at C2E2 in Chicago this weekend and she is sporting a new hair color as she greets her fans. Photos of Sasha’s new hairstyle have made their way online and can be seen below.

Boss and Glow!!! Sasha and Naomi! OMG! 🙉 Finally met them. Even though it was a brief moment, me and Sasha locked eyes. 😁 #C2E2 pic.twitter.com/LA217dNdWq — Michael™ Agent Of SHIELD (Level 7) (@SecretAvenger22) August 6, 2022

naomi and sasha at the meet&greet pic.twitter.com/41ROFm3jI2 — Erik (@Lyounh_) August 6, 2022

Sasha Banks and Naomi are two queens pic.twitter.com/NQ2HVGYiEi — Jimmy Clarke (@JimmyClarke__) August 6, 2022

Fans were told to keep their distance for the Sasha Banks and Naomi signing at C2E2. Smart. pic.twitter.com/Jjjku91JNL — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) August 6, 2022

Sasha Banks and Naomi Supremacy 💙💚🥺 pic.twitter.com/HkUMscdwQ8 — Justin // FAN ACCOUNT ✊🏽 #WalkWithSashaAndNaomi (@SashasTopGuy) August 6, 2022

Naomi and Sasha at the meet n greet today🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/29Az0gIVyq — DAKOTA KAI IS BACK! 💗 (@rosendevilletm) August 7, 2022