Lesnar advertised for WWE Day 1, matched announced for Raw, coffin match next week

Aug 6, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE is currently advertising Brock Lesnar as one of the featured Superstars to appear at next year’s WWE Day 1 scheduled for January 1, 2023. The event will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. WWE previously featured Lesnar in the promo image for the event, but now he’s the only Superstar currently advertised to appear on the show.

Finn Bálor vs Rey Mysterio has been announced for WWE Raw Monday on USA 8/7c.

– Coffin Match Next Week on Dynamite …

