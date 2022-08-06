Jordynne Grace on Gresham coming to Impact: “definitely a possibility”

IMPACT Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace recently spoke with Chicago’s WGN to promote next weekend’s Emergence pay-per-view, and discuss a number of different topics, including whether she thinks her husband, Jonathan Gresham, could potentially land in IMPACT after his messy exit from AEW. Highlights from the interview are below.

On Gresham’s performance at Ric Flair’s Last Match:



“He was the only one standing [during her entrance at Flair’s Last Match]. That’s what made me laugh so hard. I think I actually had already done my entrance and I was in the ring and then he was standing up, still cheering and I was just like, someone — one of my friends actually took that video and I was like, ‘Oh my god,’ I teared up a little bit. I was like, he is the best.”

Whether Gresham will come to IMPACT:

“You can’t ever rule anything out in pro wrestling, right? So, there’s definitely a possibility.”