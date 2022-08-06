Impact rating for 08/04/2022

Impact on AXS TV this week drew 115,000 viewers, up 19,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. This was their best number in a month. The show did another 0.3 rating in 18-49 demo, same as last week but did not chart in the top 150 list.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

Click here for the 2022 Wrestling TV Viewership grid