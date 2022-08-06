Impact moves Victory Road 2022 from Philly to Nashville

Impact Wrestling will be holding the Victory Road special event for Impact Plus on September 23 from the Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

The original location was at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but that was just changed due to an issue with scheduling. Skyway Studios was the home of Impact during the pandemic days.

Tickets for Victory Road are available now at EventBrite.com and start from $25 and go all the way up to $250. The company will also hold a set of television tapings the next day in the same location.

Victory Road was a pay-per-view which originally launched in 2004. While it did not take place the following year, the show was held yearly for the next seven years before it returned in 2017.