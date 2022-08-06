Former WWE superstar to focus on commentary

Matthew Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English) is hanging up the wrestling boots and focusing more on his commentary career. Great voice behind the desk and hope to see him do more great things with the media side of wrestling.

Just in case this was confusing…

I'm NOT leaving wrestling. I still work with IMPACT and NJPW etc. Just leaving the in-ring part behind. This is a huge part of my life and livelihood and I ain't going anywhere.

and I'M THE BEST DAMN COLOR COMMENTATOR IN PRO WRESTLING 😎 https://t.co/985GUB27r7

— Matthew Rehwoldt (@DramaKingMatt) August 6, 2022