Former WWE superstar to focus on commentary

Aug 6, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: Robert Prezioso/Getty Images

Matthew Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English) is hanging up the wrestling boots and focusing more on his commentary career. Great voice behind the desk and hope to see him do more great things with the media side of wrestling.

