Dave Bautista in negotiations to star in new Netflix movie Unleashed

Deadline.com is reporting that former WWE champion Dave Bautista is in talks to star in a new Netflix movie titled Unleashed.

The story revolves around a police officer who is best friends with a canine partner, Boomer, that can sniff out any crime. When Boomer dies on the job, the cop pledges no more canine partners, until he is teamed with Zeus.

Apart from taking part in the leading role, Bautista would also produce with his partner Jonathan Meisner alongside Good Fear’s Chris Bender and Jake Weiner.

The former wrestling star is keeping busy in Hollywood and he will be next seen on Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery for Netflix and just finished shooting Knock at the Cabin for Universal and is now shooting Dune 2 for Warner Bros.