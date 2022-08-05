WWE interested in bringing back Killer Kross

Killer Kross may be on his way back to WWE.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that the former WWE NXT Champion has been discussed as a name WWE is interested in bringing back to the company.

There are several people within the industry who expect Kross to return to WWE, and one source indicated how they believe Kross’ return is already in WWE’s plans, but this has not been confirmed. However, it was confirmed that WWE has discussed Kross and a possible return to the company.

Kross has worked for MLW, NJPW and several indie companies since being released from WWE in November 2021.

Triple H booked Kross to be a top star in NXT before he was called up to RAW with no significant creative plans in place.

There is no word yet on if WWE will bring back Scarlett.