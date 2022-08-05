Updates on Riddle and Logan Paul

– Riddle is expected to make an in-ring WWE return at this weekend’s house shows, reports Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It is believed that the Raw star will face rival Seth Rollins, with the promotion hitting North Charleston, South Carolina on Saturday and Fayetteville, North Carolina over the next few days.

– According to a report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it will now be a while until we see Logan Paul back in a WWE ring. Paul is now concentrating on a proposed Boxing match in December.