Tammy “Sunny” Sytch waives right to a speedy trial

PWInsider reports that the attorney for Tammy Sytch has filed a motion with Volusia County Court, waiving her right to a speedy trial. The motion was filed on August 3 and it was “arising out of the criminal episode made the subject of this prosecution; specifically, the right to be tried within 175 days of her being taken into custody as provided by law and Rule 3.191, Florida Rules of Criminal Procedure.”

That same day, the attorney also filed a motion asking for her August 11 pre-trial hearing to be postponed for the following reasons:

1. This defendant in this case is currently charged by Information with one count of DUI Manslaughter, one count of DWLS with Death and six counts of misdemeanor DUI.

2. The Office of the Public Defender was appointed in this matter on June 30, 2022, after private counsel withdrew.

3. Discovery in this matter to date includes over sixty videos and several hundred photographs.

4. Additional time is needed to prepare this case for trial.