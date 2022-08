Spoilers: AEW Battle of the Belts tapings for tomorrow

The AEW Battle of the Belts III show was taped tonight from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. Here are spoilers-

* AEW TNT Champion Wardlow retained over Jay Lethal

* AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa retained over Jamie Hayter

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli retained over Konosuke Takeshita

AEW Battle of the Belts III will air tomorrow night 8/6 at 8pm ET on TNT.