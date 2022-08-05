Ric Flair’s Last Match draws big numbers in PPV buys and gate money

Ric Flair has proved to be still the man when it comes to drawing an audience as Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that his Last Match pay-per-view drew nearly half a million dollars in gate money and nearly 29,000 pay-per-view buys.

The figures puts Jim Crockett Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match show promoted by Starrcast as the second most successful indie show in modern day wrestling behind All In in 2018.

Close to 7,000 fans packed the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Sunday night for a total gate money of $448,502. In addition, Ric Flair’s Last Match did around 25,000 buys through PPV.COM and FITE.TV and around another 4,000 through traditional pay-per-view providers.

“Never underestimate yourself! You are capable of more than you know! WOOOOO,” tweeted Flair today following the publication of the impressive numbers.

A card full of wrestlers from different promotions was headlined by Flair teaming up with Andrade to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.