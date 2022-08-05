Ric Flair’s Last Match draws big numbers in PPV buys and gate money
Ric Flair has proved to be still the man when it comes to drawing an audience as Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that his Last Match pay-per-view drew nearly half a million dollars in gate money and nearly 29,000 pay-per-view buys.
The figures puts Jim Crockett Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match show promoted by Starrcast as the second most successful indie show in modern day wrestling behind All In in 2018.
Close to 7,000 fans packed the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Sunday night for a total gate money of $448,502. In addition, Ric Flair’s Last Match did around 25,000 buys through PPV.COM and FITE.TV and around another 4,000 through traditional pay-per-view providers.
“Never underestimate yourself! You are capable of more than you know! WOOOOO,” tweeted Flair today following the publication of the impressive numbers.
A card full of wrestlers from different promotions was headlined by Flair teaming up with Andrade to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.
Wow. That’s a big success these days? I mean, it’s Ric Flair’s last match and it there were ads everywhere. People say, or want to believe, that wrestling is hotter than ever, but this kinda proves it’s not. Smoky Mountain did better business with some of their shows and they were laughed at for those numbers back then. I expected better than 29,000 buys, in all honesty. Seems puny to me. The bar for success in wrestling is dramatically lower and far more nuanced than ever before, and that’s NOT a good thing. If you have to dig through data to brag about demo numbers, for instance, then maybe you shouldn’t be bragging. 7,000 people? IN 2022? That seems really lousy for the supposed hot times the business is in.