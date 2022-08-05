Notes on the new WWE regime

There is said to be some paranoia within WWE right now, at least among some of the wrestlers who are not sure if their spots will be as good under the new regime as they were under former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that with the new regime there is a positive and fresh vibe, but some talents are nervous over whether or not they will keep or lose their positions.

However, the overall feeling is more excitement and more positive about the future. Multiple sources have noted how WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H comes across as caring about the talents. Others have noted a wait-and-see attitude, and there is some paranoia among some who aren’t sure if their spots will be as good as they once were.

It was also said that there is a feeling of more calm and more relaxed, with the women’s division feeling like there is going to be more focus put on them, and that the words “wrestler” and “wrestling” were no longer dirty words talent were instructed to never use without authorization, and almost everyone considers that a good thing.