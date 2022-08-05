Notes on Ernest Miller, Andrade, The Undertaker, and Finn Balor
– Upcoming Ernest “The Cat” Miller appearance…
*4 CUPS STUFFED UPDATE*
*Just Signed*
ERNEST MILLER comes to CHICAGO on 9/2 for GCW/BLP #4CupsStuffed!
Tix on Sale FRIDAY at 11AM CST/NOON EST!
GCW/BLP present
4 Cups Stuffed
Friday, Sept 2nd – 11PM
Grand Sports Arena – Chicago
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/66xxjHcEK0
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 5, 2022
– Finn Balor Funko Pop….
You can now preorder the Finn Balor (Balor Club) Funko Pop on Amazon:https://t.co/yNn13lO7wE@FinnBalor#FinnBalor #FunkoPop pic.twitter.com/zoaOQ2O0Z3
— Funko Pop Updates (@FunkoPopUpdates) August 4, 2022
– Andrade posted a backstage photo…
Never imagine it! thank you for your words Sir #Undertaker #Andrade #RicFlairsLastMatch #legend pic.twitter.com/YpgfwpnToe
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) August 4, 2022
