Note on Mance Warner’s MLW Status following AEW Debut

Mance Warner was part of AEW’s tapings on Wednesday, and a new report has a note on his MLW status. Warner made his return to MLW in late June, and made his debut at last night’s AEW Dynamite taping, with his first match airing on tonight’s AEW Dark.

According to Fightful Select, Warner was not signed to a contract with MLW after his return. About 90% of MLW’s roster is under contract, but Warner is one of those few exceptions and thus he didn’t need to get around such a deal to appear for AEW.

Warner is still scheduled for his dates with MLW.