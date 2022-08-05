News on Sasha Banks, Vince Russo, Road Dogg, and more

– Amid reports that she may be returning to WWE, Sasha Banks is no longer advertised for tomorrow’s celebrity flag football game. Banks had been advertised as competing in the LA Rams’ celebrity game that is set for Friday under her real name Mercedes Varnado, but the Rams’ Instagram Stories listed an updated roster that no longer shows her. The Rams’ official website also no longer lists her.

It was reported this week that the company is internally expecting Banks and Naomi to return and that things are moving in that direction. There’s no official confirmation on that, nor any indication of when they may return.

As of now, both Banks and Naomi are still advertised to appear at C2E2 this weekend.

– On his podcast, Road Dogg Jesse James revealed that he’ll be sitting in on Impacts production during their Emergence event. He also said he’d love to work for AEW because he believes he could make the product better for the viewer.

Speaking of Road Dogg…

"@RealJeffJarrett put on a master class of how to be a professional wrestling heel." – @BrianRDJames speaks to the immense pro wrestling IQ of Double J during the build & execution of #RicFlairsLastMatch! @IamSmiley #OUDK Tune into a historic episode at https://t.co/VoYIgCwqlz! pic.twitter.com/V93uRQSy3q — Oh…You Didn't Know Podcast (@youdidntknowpod) August 5, 2022

– Do you agree with Vince Russo?

Saying that CASUAL WRESTLING FANS are not interested in 15-20 minute matches is not a KNOCK on @TripleH's booking. It is a FACT. How do I know? I'm a Casual Fan and I'm not Interested in 15-20 Minute Matches. — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) August 3, 2022

– Just announced…