News for tonight’s WWE Smackdown

The post-SummerSlam edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

WWE has not announced any matches or segments for tonight’s SmackDown as of this writing, but it looks like the Clash at The Castle build will begin as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre are both advertised by the WWE Events website.

The WWE Events site also has Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Theory and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley advertised. The arena has Lashley vs. Theory in the likely dark main event advertised, plus appearances by Reigns, The Usos, McIntyre, Sheamus, Natalya, Sami Zayn, Ricochet, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.