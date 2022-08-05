Matches set for next week’s Impact Wrestling
Killer Kelly makes her in-ring debut among the matches set for next week’s Impact Wrestling. Impact announced the following matches and segments on Thursday’s episode for next week’s show, which airs on AXS TV:
* KUSHIDA vs. Deaner
* Karl Anderson vs. Kenny King
* Killer Kelly vs. TBA
* Josh Alexander & Alex Shelley contract signing for Impact Emergence match
* Mia Yim vs. Madison Rayne
Former Knockouts Champion @MiaYim is ready for her match at #EMERGENCE with @JordynneGrace BUT FIRST, she faces @MadisonRayne NEXT WEEK on #IMPACTonAXSTV! pic.twitter.com/k94V683hvZ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 5, 2022