Karrion Kross returns on WWE Smackdown

Karrion Kross and Scarlett have returned to WWE.

Tonight’s post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown on FOX was headlined by The Bloodline in the ring for a promo to brag on their SummerSlam victories. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns sent well wishes to Paul Heyman and said he’s not sure when Heyman will be back from the F5 he took from Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. Reigns was then interrupted by his Clash at The Castle challenger, Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre was preparing to storm the ring to brawl with The Bloodline when the familiar music of Kross hit. McIntyre turned around to look at the big screen as Kross’ entrance begin playing. Kross then suddenly blindsided McIntyre at ringside and beat him down. Kross slammed Drew’s head into the steel ring steps several times, then left him laying with the forearm to the back of the head.

Kross then turned his attention to The Bloodline as Scarlett joined him at ringside. Scarlett slid an hourglass into the ring while The Bloodline looked on. Kross and Scarlett then stood tall together as Kross warned Reigns that the clock is ticking by tapping his watch.

SmackDown went off the air with Kross and The Bloodline staring each other down.

It was reported just earlier today that WWE had talked about bringing Kross back under the new regime. Kross was released in November 2021, and has since worked for MLW, NJPW, and several indie promotions.

Triple H previously booked Kross as a top star in WWE NXT, but Kross’ main roster call-up was seen as somewhat of a flop due to creative as he was brought to RAW with no significant plans in place. Now it looks like Kross is due for a big push on the main roster with Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H running the show.

