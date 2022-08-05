John Cena Legacy Title now available for purchase

WWE has added the John Cena Legacy Title to the replica title belt collections, a throwback to the U.S. spinner title.

This legacy title has a spinnable round zinc alloy plate with “Never Give Up” and “John Cena” on the front with his hand and no entry sign in the middle. There are 16 gems around the plate, representing the 16 world championships he has won over the years.

The title belt weighs approximately 6.17 pounds and comes in a very cool box in the form of a lock. It includes an exclusive sweatband set and rally towel as well.

It does not come cheap though as the price is set to a cool $999.99 and it will be ready to ship in September.