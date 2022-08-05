Gunther to defend Intercontinental Championship next week

Shinsuke Nakamura is the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Tonight’s post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Nakamura defeat Ludwig Kaiser in singles action. Per the stipulation, Nakamura has earned a title match from Gunther, and that match has been announced for next week’s SmackDown from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC.

Gunther has been champion since capturing the strap from Ricochet on the June 10 edition of SmackDown. Since then he has retained in just one TV match and that was over Ricochet on the June 24 SmackDown.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s Kaiser vs. Nakamura match: