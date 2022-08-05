Glenn “Kane” Jacobs re-elected as Mayor of Knox County

WWE Hall of Famer Glenn ”Kane” Jacobs was re-elected as Mayor of Knox County and proclaimed victory after he led his opponent by over 4,000 votes with 63% counted according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Jacobs was in the race against Debbie Helsley from the Democratic party. While he identifies himself as a Libertarian, Jacobs runs on the Republican ticket.

“THANK YOU Knox County for electing me to serve a second term as your mayor,” Jacobs wrote in a tweet. “I am so grateful for the support you have shown me and my family throughout my campaign for re-election, and will continue to do all I can to serve you to the best of my ability.”

In comments after being re-elected, Jacobs promised to continue to work hard for the brightest future of Knox County.

Jacobs last appeared on WWE television at SummerSlam in Nashville where he announced the attendance and then set the ring posts on fire in typical Kane fashion.